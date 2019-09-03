SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get SWIRE PAC LTD/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.