Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $11.71. Superior Plus shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 172,184 shares traded.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

