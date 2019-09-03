SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 30,191 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46.

In other SunOpta news, Senior Officer Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$68,567.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 160,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,269.62.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

