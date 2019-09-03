Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Stoke Therapeutics an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 140,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.58). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 1,388,889 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 555,556 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

