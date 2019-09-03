Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $640,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 262.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 435,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 37.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 828,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,732. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

