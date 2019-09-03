St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 2,297,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average session volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

About St George Mining (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for St George Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St George Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.