Sprouts (SPRTS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Sprouts has a total market cap of $400,165.00 and $379.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sprouts has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,006,964,889 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en . Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

