SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Announces $0.09 — Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,894. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35.

