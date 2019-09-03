SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SDY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. 14,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

