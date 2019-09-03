SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after acquiring an additional 374,112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,830,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $70.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

