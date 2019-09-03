SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 4.1% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 298.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 236,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

