SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56, approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.