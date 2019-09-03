SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 260,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,326. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.