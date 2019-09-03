SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 260,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,326. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
