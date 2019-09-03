SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading 2.1% Higher

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50, 123 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

