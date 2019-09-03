SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Declares — Dividend of $0.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0099 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA BWZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

