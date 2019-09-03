SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1079 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

EBND stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 379,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,540. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

