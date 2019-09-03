Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.28

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration from C$0.58 to C$0.52 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.96.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

