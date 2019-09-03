SOLVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.76 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $39.76 million and $1.38 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00212113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01265249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017400 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018875 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,364,058 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

