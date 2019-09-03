Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,898,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 519.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,500. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

