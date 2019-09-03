Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.32. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

