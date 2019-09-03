Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Issue — Dividend of $0.27 on September 23rd

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:SQM opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

