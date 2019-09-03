Sociall Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $109,162.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

