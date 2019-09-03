Snovio (SNOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snovio Profile

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

