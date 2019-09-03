Smartlands One Day Volume Tops $2,513.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Smartlands has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Smartlands token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00007796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. Smartlands has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $2,513.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00212055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01264054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

