SmartCash (SMART) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $108,280.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,391.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.01721215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.02855502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00643330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00707931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00447811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009030 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

