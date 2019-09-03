SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SLM stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

