SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 511,531 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 124,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

SILV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

