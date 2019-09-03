Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

SCVL stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

