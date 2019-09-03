Shockwave Medical Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 3rd (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical’s (NASDAQ:SWAV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shockwave Medical had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 7th. The total size of the offering was $96,900,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Shockwave Medical’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

