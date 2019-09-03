Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $412,000 in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.06% of Consol Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

