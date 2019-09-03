Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $221,000 in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

LOGM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 41,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

