Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.89% and a negative return on equity of 263.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.