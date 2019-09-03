Shamrock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 246,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,653. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.