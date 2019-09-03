Shamrock Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after buying an additional 606,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,575,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.