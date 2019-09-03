Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 273,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,603. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

