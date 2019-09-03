Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index makes up about 1.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

FNDX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

