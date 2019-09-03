SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.00. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.