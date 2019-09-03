ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $86,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $415,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,208 shares of company stock worth $31,149,687 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.34.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $261.53. 32,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.99. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.05, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

