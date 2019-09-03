Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) has been given a $9.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

SECO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Secoo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.77.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secoo by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

