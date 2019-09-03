Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) has been given a $9.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.
SECO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Secoo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.77.
Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Secoo Company Profile
Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.
