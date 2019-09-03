SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.18, 1,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

