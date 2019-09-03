Scotiabank Reiterates “$9.00” Price Target for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RFP. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 214,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Dolan acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $25,783.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at $297,701.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $113,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 305,017 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,054,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 493,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

