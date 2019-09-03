Scotiabank Reiterates $9.00 Price Target for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:RFP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 265,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $25,783.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,701.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,422 shares of company stock worth $113,556 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

