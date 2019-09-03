Scotia Howard Weill Initiates Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotia Howard Weill’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 130,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $394,000. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 370,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.