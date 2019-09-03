Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

