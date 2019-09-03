Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 5,333,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

