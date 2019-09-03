Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.92

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 10800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie lowered Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 18.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 347,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

