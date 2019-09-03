Sapien Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Sapien has a market capitalization of $213,266.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,317,524 tokens. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

