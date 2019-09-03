SaluS Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $15.94 or 0.00149742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $4,236.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.47 or 1.00749347 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003363 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000396 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000465 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

