Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Buys 5,988 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Mistras Group comprises 3.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mistras Group by 667.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 52,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The company has a market cap of $418.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.