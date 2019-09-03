Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Buys 29,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Titan Machinery accounts for 1.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 1.43% of Titan Machinery worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Titan Machinery by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Titan Machinery by 3,997.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.32. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $431,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at $825,951.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.